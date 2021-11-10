MVHS holding Veterans Day Food Drive & COVID-19 Vaccination POD

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) will hold a special Veterans Day POD on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 7 a.m. to noon at its regular POD location at the MVHS Burrstone House, 1710 Burrstone Road, New Hartford. MVHS is asking anyone who attends the POD to bring non-perishable food items which will be donated to Feed the Vets. Any veteran who comes to the POD for their vaccine or booster will be treated to food and beverages as a thank you for their service. All three vaccines, as well as the boosters, are available.

Those looking for first or second COVID vaccines can schedule an appointment by calling MVHS Central Scheduling at 315-624-4600 or through the MVHS MyChart account for those who are current patients of MVHS.

Those seeking a booster shot will need to register through the following links

For anyone unable to access the booster appointment system, please call Central Scheduling at 315-624-4600 or use the MVHS MyChart account.

The MVHS POD at the MVHS Burrstone House, 1710 Burrstone Road, New Hartford, runs Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon and offers all three vaccines plus all boosters.