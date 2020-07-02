Myrtle Beach to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas

People wade in the surf on May 23 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to make face masks mandatory in certain retail and food service situations in a special meeting on Thursday.

The executive order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and will remain in effect for 67 days or until rescinded, whichever is first. Seven days were added to the original draft to include Labor Day.

Face coverings are required to be worn inside restaurants and retail businesses, in common areas of “overnight accommodations establishments,” including all staff members in areas open to the public and social distancing can’t be followed, according to the drafted resolution.

Masks are not required on the beach if six feet of space is permitted between groups. Groups may not exceed 10 people.

Masks are not required in personal vehicles, for pedestrians observing social distancing in a group of less than 10 people, people alone in an enclosed space, during outdoor or indoor physical activity, or on beaches as long as social distancing is followed, among other things, the draft states.

Any person violating the order could be punished by a fine not exceeding $100. Each day of a continuing violation will be considered separate offenses.