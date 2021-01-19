Nationwide memorial to be held Tuesday to remember the lives lost to COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A nationwide memorial remembering the lives lost to COVID-19 will be held Tuesday evening.

Cities and towns around the country are asked to illuminate buildings and ring church bells at 5:30 p.m. for a “national moment of unity and remembrance.”

In Washington D.C., a lighting ceremony will be held around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle announced last week the City Hall and Council of Aging will be illuminated in honor of the lives lost.

Here’s how you can get involved and help remember those we have lost:

Light a candle in your window and join fellow Americans for this national moment of remembrance.

Light up city buildings at 5:30 local time in a light amber color.

Ring a bell at 5:30pm during the national ceremony to join in a collective moment of remembrance.

Do you know if your community is taking part in honoring lives lost to COVID-19? Email 22News at reportit@wwlp.com.