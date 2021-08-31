Nearly 20k breakthrough cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – At least 19,443 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have been detected in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

The new total, as of Aug. 28, represents an increase of 3,704 new breakthrough cases from the previous week’s report and accounts for 0.43 percent of the 4.5 million fully vaccinated Bay Staters. Of the 19,443 vaccinated people who have been infected with the coronavirus, 651 have been hospitalized (an increase of 80 in the last week) and 144 have died (an increase of 13 in the last week).

Infections among fully vaccinated people again accounted for about 40 percent of all cases reported in Massachusetts last week. The 3,704 new breakthrough cases represent about 43 percent of the roughly 8,657 COVID-19 cases identified during the same seven-day period.

The number of new breakthrough cases announced each Tuesday has climbed each week since DPH announced the initial batch of 7,737 breakthrough infections as of July 31.