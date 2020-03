LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 cases in Nevada have now reached the triple digits. There are now 109 reported cases, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website. That’s an increase of 14 cases over the previous day.

The majority of cases, 60%, are reported to be in people between the ages of 30 to 49 years old. The state is also reporting that 2,098 people have undergone testing.