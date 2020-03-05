Nevada person, ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada could have its first coronavirus case. According to a news release from the Southern Nevada Health District, test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient is a male in his 50s who is hospitalized and currently in airborne isolation.

According to the CDC, local health officials should respond to “presumptive postitive” cases as if they are confirmed cases.

The health district said the patient was recently in Washington state where several people have been confirmed to have the virus.

“While the COVID-19 outbreak is as serious public health threat, the immediate risk from the virus to the general public in Clark County and the United States remains low at this time,” according to the health district.

According to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, 14 people in Nevada have been tested and had negative results, another 208 are under public health supervision. Those people include travelers who may be from an infected region.

Eleven people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus. The most recent death was in California. According to the CDC, more than 100 have tested positive however Johns Hopkins is reporting 162 cases. The virus has been reported in numerous states including California, Utah, Oregon, and Arizona which have borders with Nevada.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan, China on Dec. 31, 2019.