1  of  2
Breaking News
Springfield man charged with the September 2019 murder Baystate Health: Over 4,200 test negative for COVID-19
Watch Live
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

New data points to potential drop in coronavirus cases this summer

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Half life of COVID-29 when exposed to sunlight, high humidity and warm temperatures on non-porous surfaces and in the air. (White House)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) — Originally, scientists were saying there was too little known about COVID-19 to say whether coronavirus cases will drop this summer but new lab results on how saliva droplets behave with increased sunlight, heat, and humidity were released by the White House.

Although we can’t yet make any concrete conclusions, the data could be promising for this summer. 

The study was completed by the Department of Homeland Security at a U.S. Army laboratory in Fort Detrick, Maryland. 

Overall, the results were simple: COVID-19 does not survive very long on surfaces and suspended in the air when it’s exposed to summer-like conditions. They used measurements of half-life or the time required for any substance to be decreased by half. 

A graphic shared by William Bryan, the acting Undersecretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, shows the half-life changed from hours to a matter of minutes on non-porous surfaces and airborne particles when exposed to increasing temperatures, humidity, and ultraviolet light. 

The data isn’t all good news though. This means the virus survives the longest indoors and in dry conditions which means extensive disinfecting is still necessary. Even shaded areas outdoors could see the virus last longer than a mere few minutes. It’s this reason it’s still hard to say how dramatic of an impact the summer weather will have on the spread of COVID-19, especially since states with high heat and humidity are still seeing outbreaks. 

It’s also hard to say whether we could see a significant drop in coronavirus spread due to the lack of immunity without continuing preventative measures such as wearing masks, hand washing, and social distancing. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Weather Tweets

Donate Today