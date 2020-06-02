New Hampshire nail salons reopen in accordance with CDC safety guidelines

MANCHESTER, NH. (WWLP) – After nearly two months nail salon clients got what they call some much need TLC. Polished 84 Nails and Spa Studio in Manchester New Hampshire were open bright and early in order to comply with new CDC guidelines.

Services right now are by appointment only, clients are required to wait in their car until they’re called and they must be wearing a face mask upon entry.

Polished 84 Nails and Spa Studio Owner Tina Hoang told 22News once clients enter the salon they’ll immediately have their temperatures checked, per CDC guidelines anyone over 100.4 degrees isn’t allowed in.

Hoang added that Customers will also notice some physical alterations to salon protocols as well.

Hoang told 22News, “Putting up barriers between the client and ourself to protect ourself and our families and clients.”

And while plexiglass dividers now separate the techs from the customers, client Vivian Thomas told us they’re glad to see it if it means spending time with the people who make them feel their best.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think everyone’s been anxious for it to happen. I think they’ve done wonderfully here. I’m just anxious for things to get back to normal as much as possible,” said Thomas.

Hoang said Face shields, gloves and plastic chairs have also been implanted into their safeguards.

as well as a one to one ratio and hour only appointments.

With nail salons not yet open in Massachusetts, I asked her if she worries about people crossing state lines for service. She said her priority is her local customers, but those that pass screenings are welcome.