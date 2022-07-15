SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Scientists and health officials are tracking what’s being dubbed a “super-contagious” omicron sub-variant: BA.2.75.

The “super-contagious” BA.2.75 has been detected in 10 countries, with two cases recently identified on the west coast of the United States.

Although this new sub-variant has been detected, the dominant variants BA.4 and BA.5 are still widely circulating and are accounting for most of the COVID-19 cases. These variants and sub-variants have often been able to circumvent vaccines.

Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at Baystate Health told 22News, “You know with the BA.5, re-infections really do happen, despite the fact either you have been vaccinated or boosted, or even received the mono-prophylaxis if you are immuno-compromised, but reinfections do occur.”

Dr. Paez says health officials are working on an updated vaccine, better suited to tackle these sub-variants.

He adds the best way to protect yourself is to stay up-to-date on your shots and boosters, and mask up in crowded settings, even if you are outside.