CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new round of Covid vaccines is coming this fall, but many Americans may not roll up their sleeves and take one.

Health experts believe that fatigue over the pandemic and the general belief that Covid is over

could hinder the uptake of new shots this fall.

This September, vaccine manufacturers plan to deliver a new single-strain Covid shot, targeting the most immune-evasive strain of the omicron sub-variant to date.

In an effort to increase uptake this fall and ease concerns, the FDA and CDC are hoping to transition toward a flu shot-like model for Covid vaccines, meaning people will get a single shot every year that is updated annually to target the latest variant.

People have been pretty apprehensive about some of the most recent shots that have rolled out. According to the CDC, only 17% of the U.S. population has received the latest bivalent Covid vaccines since they were approved last September.

Less than half of adults 65 and older have received a bivalent shot, while rates for other age groups sit at around 20 percent. Health experts hope that a new message may increase rates in the coming months