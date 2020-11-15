New York Gov. Cuomo, northeastern states in emergency virus summit

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 23: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. The Governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (State House News Service) – Calling COVID-19 policy alignment among states ideal, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he had called governors from the states surrounding New York to participate in an emergency summit this weekend.

“I believe this situation is going to continue to deteriorate over the coming weeks,” Cuomo said, expressing concerns about “living room spread” over the holidays and the growth in cases among European countries.

The weekend summit, he said, would involve the six northeastern states, their governors and their staffs.

“The teams have been working together,” Cuomo said. “We want to make sure that we can align policies as much as possible, or at least be aware of what the other states’ policies are. The ideal is alignment. That is not a reality because different states do have different situations and they’re in different positions. But we believe we’re going to have to be taking additional steps and to the extent we can share information and align action, we’ll do that.”

Cuomo mentioned differing policies among states on restaurants, bars, house gatherings, airports, and travel quarantines. He said he did not expect policy changes to occur over the weekend but that “we will see where we are on Monday” after the weekend discussions. With cases on the rise, it’s “even more important than ever” for neighboring states to cooperate, he said.

“The bad news is we are in the midst of a sea of COVID rising around us. You look at the international numbers and they are frightening,” Cuomo said, adding that while some European countries are locked down “people are still getting on planes and flying into this state and this country.”

A spokesman for Gov. Charlie Baker did not respond to a request for comment on the summit.