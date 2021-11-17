New York State COVD-19 update for November 17th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“In order to spend the holidays safely with our loved ones, we must stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “If you have not done so yet, get vaccinated. If you have a child, protect them by getting them vaccinated. And if you have already been vaccinated but feel at risk, get your booster shot and we can end this pandemic together.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 160,747

· Total Positive – 6,114

· Percent Positive – 3.80%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.47%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,102 (+51)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 328

· Patients in ICU – 414 (-8)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 225 (-6)

· Total Discharges – 212,015 (+265)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,101

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,732

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 28,627,601

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 95,434

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 654,701

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.9%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.7%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Sunday, November 14, 2021 Monday, November 15, 2021 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Capital Region 5.62% 5.80% 5.68% Central New York 5.54% 5.66% 6.01% Finger Lakes 8.44% 8.73% 8.77% Long Island 3.33% 3.48% 3.59% Mid-Hudson 2.55% 2.70% 2.75% Mohawk Valley 6.76% 6.92% 7.21% New York City 1.38% 1.41% 1.44% North Country 6.54% 6.73% 6.92% Southern Tier 4.61% 4.68% 4.72% Western New York 8.19% 8.52% 8.87% Statewide 3.30% 3.40% 3.47%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Sunday, November 14, 2021 Monday, November 15, 2021 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Bronx 1.23% 1.24% 1.27% Kings 1.49% 1.53% 1.56% New York 1.12% 1.12% 1.13% Queens 1.50% 1.54% 1.58% Richmond 1.88% 1.98% 2.07%

Yesterday, 6,114 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,618,458. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

Albany 33,023 94 Allegany 5,570 27 Broome 26,933 129 Cattaraugus 9,131 88 Cayuga 9,336 44 Chautauqua 13,806 95 Chemung 12,111 62 Chenango 5,193 22 Clinton 7,582 17 Columbia 5,356 16 Cortland 5,876 24 Delaware 4,060 17 Dutchess 37,007 64 Erie 116,780 554 Essex 2,794 8 Franklin 4,977 50 Fulton 7,344 65 Genesee 7,998 68 Greene 4,691 14 Hamilton 493 3 Herkimer 7,748 52 Jefferson 10,461 74 Lewis 3,966 25 Livingston 6,622 43 Madison 6,936 31 Monroe 92,361 382 Montgomery 6,757 50 Nassau 220,612 387 Niagara 26,640 131 NYC 1,115,071 1,190 Oneida 31,332 137 Onondaga 56,645 275 Ontario 10,818 77 Orange 60,218 162 Orleans 5,108 32 Oswego 13,247 98 Otsego 5,025 17 Putnam 12,852 12 Rensselaer 16,342 69 Rockland 54,607 74 Saratoga 22,666 122 Schenectady 18,276 69 Schoharie 2,511 11 Schuyler 1,757 3 Seneca 2,979 21 St. Lawrence 12,027 92 Steuben 11,543 64 Suffolk 248,244 432 Sullivan 9,093 37 Tioga 5,966 69 Tompkins 7,020 14 Ulster 18,250 50 Warren 6,549 34 Washington 5,827 50 Wayne 9,484 76 Westchester 146,085 150 Wyoming 4,886 28 Yates 1,866 13



Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,101. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 3 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Erie 3 Genesee 1 Jefferson 2 Kings 4 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Oneida 3 Orange 2 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 2



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 19,256 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,899 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 784,338 1,276 713,098 456 Central New York 605,377 199 558,922 118 Finger Lakes 800,133 811 736,623 580 Long Island 1,982,903 1,073 1,765,376 1,315 Mid-Hudson 1,536,314 1,628 1,354,562 782 Mohawk Valley 304,933 616 281,761 165 New York City 7,064,363 11,696 6,317,205 6,680 North Country 282,911 483 254,544 37 Southern Tier 408,900 350 373,063 191 Western New York 878,022 1,124 800,435 575 Statewide 14,648,194 19,256 13,155,589 10,899

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

Question Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 3,880 (0.75%) 2,059 (1.37%) 246 (0.81%) 6,563 (2.29%) 74 (1.20%) 71 (0.50%) 12,893 Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 1,705 (0.33%) 110 (0.07%) 16 (0.05%) 2,645 (0.92%) 75 (1.21%) 83 (0.59%) 4,634 Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 1,389 (0.27% 826 (0.55%) 125 (0.41%) 8,474 (2.96%) 15 (0.24%) 115 (0.82%) 10,944 Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 86 (0.02%) 1,321 (0.88%) 436 (1.43%) 3,848 (1.34%) 9 (0.15%) 8 (0.06%) 5,708 Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 7,060 4,316 823 21,530 173 277 34,179 Total ACTIVE employees reported 11/16/21 509,297 145,854 29,642 264,883 6,007 13,819 969,502 Grand Total 516,357 150,170 30,465 286,413 6,180 14,096 1,003,681

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 11/16/21. The denominators are active employees reported for 11/16/21 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.