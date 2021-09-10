New York State COVID-19 update for September 10th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Many New Yorkers are continuing to catch COVID-19 as we work to fight the pandemic across the state. Although many have gotten vaccinated, we need to push those numbers even higher to defeat this virus for good,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re working to get more vaccines in underserved communities across New York—particularly among 12 to 17-year-olds—and that’s why we’re opening new pop-up sites and leveraging a social media campaign to get the word out. The shot is safe, free and effective, so let’s all protect our friends and neighbors and get vaccinated today.”

58,138 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

43 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 197,952
  • Total Positive – 6,151
  • Percent Positive – 3.11%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.30%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,390 (-37)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 295
  • Patients in ICU – 517 (-3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 275 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 195,499 (+317)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,882

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,891

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,189,043
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,138
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 335,686
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 59.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesday, September 7, 2021Wednesday, September 8, 2021Thursday, September 9, 2021
Capital Region4.46%4.51%4.35%
Central New York5.02%5.36%5.38%
Finger Lakes4.63%4.54%4.51%
Long Island4.40%4.42%4.33%
Mid-Hudson3.74%3.76%3.80%
Mohawk Valley5.45%5.82%5.48%
New York City2.33%2.32%2.26%
North Country5.64%6.07%5.53%
Southern Tier3.37%3.17%3.42%
Western New York4.48%4.63%4.60%
Statewide3.34%3.35%3.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCTuesday, September 7, 2021Wednesday, September 8, 2021Thursday, September 9, 2021
Bronx2.79%2.72%2.65%
Kings2.38%2.33%2.26%
New York1.66%1.63%1.55%
Queens2.34%2.38%2.37%
Richmond3.77%3.99%3.92%

Yesterday, 6,151 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,308,164. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany27,57190
Allegany3,83024
Broome20,808106
Cattaraugus6,43344
Cayuga7,50044
Chautauqua10,18269
Chemung8,54626
Chenango4,02018
Clinton5,26031
Columbia4,4538
Cortland4,55937
Delaware2,81326
Dutchess32,81693
Erie96,432177
Essex1,85014
Franklin3,16947
Fulton5,06118
Genesee5,84122
Greene3,80211
Hamilton3954
Herkimer5,77622
Jefferson6,98439
Lewis3,04913
Livingston4,97814
Madison5,17027
Monroe75,818205
Montgomery4,86523
Nassau202,196545
Niagara21,49750
NYC1,034,1392,087
Oneida24,75866
Onondaga43,906208
Ontario8,20129
Orange53,209134
Orleans3,44115
Oswego8,99752
Otsego3,98920
Putnam11,55625
Rensselaer12,78042
Rockland49,82343
Saratoga17,79351
Schenectady14,80935
Schoharie1,98815
Schuyler1,2038
Seneca2,32722
St. Lawrence8,16299
Steuben7,87359
Suffolk221,796728
Sullivan7,54927
Tioga4,22418
Tompkins5,59450
Ulster15,77549
Warren4,40740
Washington3,65029
Wayne6,54624
Westchester138,883300
Wyoming3,78818
Yates1,32411

Yesterday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,882. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Cortland2
Delaware1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Essex1
Herkimer1
Kings5
Livingston1
Manhattan6
Monroe3
Montgomery1
Nassau2
Onondaga2
Queens4
Richmond1
Saratoga1
Schoharie1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk1
Westchester2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 31,847 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,290 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region733,0501,209673,3461,015
Central New York573,130749531,829558
Finger Lakes741,4961,035691,508777
Long Island1,789,5884,7691,586,2473,371
Mid-Hudson1,406,3513,3081,246,2162,533
Mohawk Valley285,446400263,909390
New York City6,306,33617,8715,599,43318,216
North Country265,118536239,345287
Southern Tier380,153519350,885428
Western New York808,1781,451742,778715
Statewide13,288,84631,84711,925,49628,290

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

