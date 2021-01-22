New York State’s COVID-19 Progress Update

Additional Cases of UK Variant in Westchester and Kings Counties, Brings Total Cases to 25
8,846 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
1,546 Patients in the ICU; 992 Intubated
Statewide Positivity Rate is 5.65%
165 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three additional cases of the UK variant were identified in Westchester and Kings Counties. To date, there are 25 known cases of the variant in New York State.
“We are in a war with COVID and as I’ve said time and again, winning this war will mean winning the footrace between how fast the infection rate goes up and how fast we can vaccinate New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Positivity and hospitalizations are both down, which is good news, but it in no way means we’re out of the woods. What’s concerning now is the emergence of three new frightening strains of the virus which could send those numbers back in the other direction. As we have done throughout this crisis, we will continue to monitor these strains closely, follow the science, and continue our work to vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 268,001
- Total Positive – 15,144
- Percent Positive – 5.65%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,846 (-209)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,045
- Hospital Counties – 57
- Number ICU – 1,546 (-14)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 992 (-19)
- Total Discharges – 119,953 (+1,064)
- Deaths – 165
- Total Deaths – 33,763
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|536
|0.05%
|25%
|Central New York
|275
|0.04%
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|714
|0.06%
|33%
|Long Island
|1,613
|0.06%
|28%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,071
|0.05%
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|259
|0.05%
|26%
|New York City
|3,600
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|108
|0.03%
|50%
|Southern Tier
|240
|0.04%
|42%
|Western New York
|430
|0.03%
|33%
|Statewide
|8,846
|0.05%
|32%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|257
|212
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|184
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|309
|22%
|Long Island
|856
|681
|20%
|Mid-Hudson
|683
|440
|36%
|Mohawk Valley
|131
|100
|25%
|New York City
|2,552
|1,992
|23%
|North Country
|63
|45
|32%
|Southern Tier
|125
|84
|35%
|Western New York
|544
|340
|38%
|NYS TOTAL
|5,870
|4,387
|26%
Yesterday, 268,001 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.65 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|7.08%
|6.91%
|6.91%
|Central New York
|5.77%
|5.77%
|5.56%
|Finger Lakes
|6.47%
|6.41%
|6.07%
|Long Island
|7.47%
|7.39%
|7.31%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.00%
|6.98%
|6.91%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.70%
|7.54%
|7.13%
|New York City
|5.70%
|5.73%
|5.71%
|North Country
|7.13%
|7.09%
|7.04%
|Southern Tier
|3.57%
|3.51%
|3.52%
|Western New York
|6.45%
|6.20%
|6.02%
|Statewide
|6.27%
|6.23%
|6.15%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|6.90%
|7.10%
|7.44%
|Brooklyn
|5.80%
|5.75%
|6.03%
|Manhattan
|3.36%
|3.50%
|3.81%
|Queens
|6.48%
|6.15%
|6.42%
|Staten Island
|6.11%
|5.95%
|6.32%
Of the 1,300,481 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|17,045
|257
|Allegany
|2,413
|19
|Broome
|11,657
|190
|Cattaraugus
|3,528
|66
|Cayuga
|4,608
|50
|Chautauqua
|5,844
|102
|Chemung
|5,739
|50
|Chenango
|1,850
|29
|Clinton
|2,317
|53
|Columbia
|2,645
|67
|Cortland
|2,710
|14
|Delaware
|1,067
|23
|Dutchess
|17,424
|242
|Erie
|53,605
|541
|Essex
|1,017
|20
|Franklin
|1,269
|67
|Fulton
|2,241
|51
|Genesee
|3,803
|51
|Greene
|2,140
|43
|Hamilton
|161
|11
|Herkimer
|3,839
|96
|Jefferson
|3,388
|57
|Lewis
|1,582
|24
|Livingston
|2,815
|48
|Madison
|3,243
|34
|Monroe
|45,400
|398
|Montgomery
|2,342
|44
|Nassau
|118,735
|1,364
|Niagara
|12,602
|192
|NYC
|549,106
|6,307
|Oneida
|17,346
|179
|Onondaga
|28,476
|250
|Ontario
|4,855
|40
|Orange
|29,753
|347
|Orleans
|2,003
|35
|Oswego
|5,059
|47
|Otsego
|1,803
|24
|Putnam
|6,748
|78
|Rensselaer
|7,262
|150
|Rockland
|32,660
|253
|Saratoga
|9,689
|162
|Schenectady
|9,021
|152
|Schoharie
|943
|17
|Schuyler
|745
|15
|Seneca
|1,276
|13
|St. Lawrence
|3,855
|102
|Steuben
|4,719
|39
|Suffolk
|132,748
|1,439
|Sullivan
|3,954
|31
|Tioga
|2,294
|26
|Tompkins
|2,779
|27
|Ulster
|8,017
|116
|Warren
|2,201
|38
|Washington
|1,612
|38
|Wayne
|3,811
|38
|Westchester
|87,570
|924
|Wyoming
|2,284
|36
|Yates
|863
|18
Yesterday, 165 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 33,763. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|3
|Bronx
|7
|Broome
|6
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|3
|Delaware
|2
|Dutchess
|6
|Erie
|6
|Essex
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|2
|Herkimer
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|21
|Manhattan
|5
|Monroe
|13
|Nassau
|8
|Oneida
|11
|Onondaga
|4
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|3
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|18
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Schoharie
|1
|Suffolk
|19
|Washington
|2
|Westchester
|8