New Yorkers take advantage of stay-at-home orders to focus on home improvement

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you go into a home improvement store, you might notice that they’ve become increasingly busy.

Many people are taking advantage of stay- at -home orders issued by governors, to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, by making improvements to their home.

This can include painting, dry-walling, or even renovating your entire home.

One Elmira resident bought a historical home to support Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell’s agenda to revitalize downtown Elmira and plans to use her time wisely.

“I’m putting up sheetrock, removing all of the nails, removing the trim, so that I can preserve as much of that old world 1865 look, and we’ll be refinishing the floors. Right now, the focus is just putting the walls back in place,” said Elmira resident, Miquelle Fountaine.

“I think it’s a great time and a great way to spend your time, to reinvest back into the city and into your own home,” said Fountaine.

Fountaine also began giving work to two of her neighbors, who are helping her with yard work.

Now is the perfect time to pick up a paintbrush, or even start spring cleaning to make the most of your time during the coronavirus crisis.