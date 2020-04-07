Newborn’s death “coronavirus-related”

(WVLA/NBC News) Louisiana officials have ruled the death of a newborn girl “coronavirus-related.”

The infant’s mother had coronavirus and was hospitalized on a ventilator when the girl was born prematurely at 22 weeks.

“She went into preterm labor and ultimately delivered the baby prematurely and in doing so the baby, because of the extreme prematurity, did not survive,” said East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

The coroner said the hospital will perform a coronavirus test on the newborn to see if she had the virus.

