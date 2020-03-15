Breaking News
Baystate Medical Center confirms first case of COVID-19
Nike closing all US stores for two weeks due to coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 20: A Nike logo is seen at the Nike flagship store on 5th Ave. on December 20, 2019 in New York City. Revenue in the North American market, which accounts for the majority of Nikes sales, rose 5% from a year ago. The company said its Jordan brand had its first ever billion-dollar quarter. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Nike announced Sunday morning it will close all of its retail stores in the United States and a few additional countries in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Stores across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will close beginning Monday. Locations will remain closed through March 27, according to a report from CNBC.

Other major retailers have announced they’re closing stores or reducing hours in response to the virus.

Here’s the full statement from Nike via CNBC:

The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.

Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

