Nine new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 21 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting nine new cases of the coronavirus in the state. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 21.

The new cases were reported in Harrison, Hinds, Jackson and Leflore Counties.

New cases reported Tuesday, March 17, 2020

CountyCases
Harrison1
Hinds4
Jackson1
Leflore3
Total9

All Mississippi cases to date

CountyCases
Copiah2
Forrest3
Hancock1
Harrison1
Hinds6
Jackson1
Leflore4
Monroe1
Pearl River2
Total21

Click here for more information.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

