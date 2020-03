CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Several schools in the North Berkshire School Union will be closed on Friday.

Superintendent John Franzoni told 22News that Florida, Rowe and Savoy schools will undergo a thorough cleaning over the next three days.

Clarksburg School, another school in the district, has been closed this past week after the Clarksburg Board of Health was notified of one confirmed case of coronavirus in the town.

All schools are scheduled to open on Monday.