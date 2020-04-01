Northam to give update on Virginia’s COVID-19 response as cases approach 1,500

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has reported 464 coronavirus cases since Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order Monday, putting the state’s total at 1,484. The governor will provide an update on Virginia’s COVID-19 response Wednesday alongside state health officials.

There are currently 208 people in the hospital and 34 confirmed deaths, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed Wednesday. A Spotsylvania man in his 60s who succumbed to the virus appears to be the state’s 35 death, according to the county.

