Northampton ice cream shop losing employees due to school closings

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local businesses are losing employees as many colleges and universities continue to close to students for the remainder of the semester.

Herrell’s Ice Cream Shop in downtown Northampton employs many college students, but now many of those students are being sent home, as college’s move to online classes.

Owner, Judy Herrell, said they are losing several employees from the colleges, and they are now hiring at an alarming rate.

“We’re down a half a dozen employees that are leaving by Friday, which means I’m doing a mass hiring and mass training and many of my older employees are going and I have to get some new people trained up and it’s a real task,” Herrell told 22News.

When 22News visited the ice cream shop this afternoon, there was a Northampton resident interviewing for a job. Judy told us that they are taking the coronavirus very seriously-making sure they wash and disinfect their entire store.

Herrell said that if you are looking for a job, to come into the store and set up an interview.