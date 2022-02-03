Northampton running clinics to increase COVID booster rate

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is launching a series of vaccination clinics, with the aim of getting more people to receive booster shots.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are available Thursday at the Elks Lodge at 17 Spring Street in Florence. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

There will be another clinic on Friday, and three more over the next three weeks, including on February 7, 11, and 14.

When it comes to COVID vaccination rates, in Hampshire County, 67% of eligible residents are fully-vaccinated, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Specifically for booster doses, 67% of fully-vaccinated people have had their booster.

Northampton has a positive test rate of 5.8%, which is lower than the statewide rate of 15.3%. Northampton has also seen a decline in new cases every week.

According to the Northampton Board of Health, 79% of Northampton residents are fully-vaccinated, with 51% boosted, but to bring that number up, clinics like the one at the Elks Lodge are necessary.