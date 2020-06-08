Number of new coronavirus cases in Rhode Island drops

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 and the number of people in the hospital with the disease caused by the coronavirus in Rhode Island have dropped to levels not seen in more than two months.

The state Department of Health reported Monday that there were 51 new cases out of nearly 1,600 tests on Sunday. The 51 new cases was the lowest single-day total since March 27. The department also reported that 146 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Friday, the most recent day for which the data was available. That was the lowest number of people hospitalized since April 3