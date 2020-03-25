Odessa First Assembly of God services combats the impact of COVID-19 in a special way

ODESSA, TX (Big 2/ Fox 24) – COVID-19 continues to impact churches across the world and here in the Permian Basin. Odessa First Assembly Church of God came up with an idea to have its church members still able to attend the services but in an interesting way.



From hundreds of church members to none, it’s not the typical church scene

The world is changing daily, the coronavirus has us searching for a new normal, but the Odessa First Assembly of God won’t let the virus stop them.



“I’m more of a crier,” Angela Starnes, pastor’s wife of Odessa First Assembly of God, says. “So, I walked in and started crying. It was so touching.”



Many churches across the world are coming up with ways to connect with their community, and the Odessa First Assembly is doing just that.



“We are really working very hard to stay inner connected,” Tonya Thurbly, children’s pastor of Odessa First Assembly of God, says. “Because we are connected, we have a very common bond in Jesus, so that’s why that’s the real inspiration to try to stay connected, not just thirty mins on a Sunday morning through a video screen.”



And with this Odessa church adapting to the new normal, it goes beyond what many may view as a traditional church service.



“Going online is not necessarily what makes you an effective church,” Todd Starnes, pastor of Odessa First Assembly of God, says. “It’s the people that coming together and being the people of God makes us an effective church.”



New practices can be a challenge for many churches, but there’s always a way to connect.



“We are going to get through this; we have hope,” the pastor says. “We have the hope that Jesus gives the world can’t rob that best days are ahead and not to be overcome with fear we have not been given the spirit of fear, and we’re going to get through this.”



To find out more about their virtual services click the links below:

Facebook: @odessafirstag

Youtube: @odessafirstag