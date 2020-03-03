1  of  3
Watch Live
Blog: The latest on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential primary NBC Super Tuesday Primary Elections Results 8PM: 22News Digital Only LIVE Super Tuesday election commentary

Officials: Need info from tribes to assist in coronavirus prevention

Coronavirus

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Officials are asking tribes to help provide information to help with coronavirus prevention.

The National Indian Health Board wants to share information on necessary resources for tribal communities with both the Congress and Administration.

The NIHB needs to gather key data from a survey to assist in these efforts. The survey should take about five to 10 minutes to complete.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories