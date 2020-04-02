1  of  2
Breaking News
Weekly jobless claims surge to record 6.6 million Resident tests positive for COVID-19 at Glenmeadow Retirement Home in Longmeadow
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 11:30AM: Coronavirus devastates the U.S. job market as more than 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment
Closings and Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio AG sends cease and desist letter to Hobby Lobby

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PLANTATION, FL – JUNE 30: A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After reports surfaced that Hobby Lobby reopened their stores across the state of Ohio despite the state’s ongoing stay at home order, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent them a cease and desist letter.

“Hobby Lobby properly closed its stores during Ohio’s stay-home order. Now they’re open again — what’s changed?” Yost questioned in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “Neither the order, nor the seriousness of the health threat, for sure. I sent a cease & desist letter to their general counsel.”

The cease and desist letter says, in part:

It does not appear that Hobby Lobby meets the criteria outlined in the Director’s order. On behalf of the Department of Health, you are ordered to immediately cease and desist operations. If you do not immediately comply with the order, the Attorney General’s Office may take all appropriate measures. If you believe that your business meets the terms of the Director Acton’s order, please clarify the basis for your assertion within 24 hours. Note that a violation of a director’s order during a pandemic may be punished criminally as seconddegree misdemeanor or enforced by civil injunction pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 3701.352 and RC 3701.99(C

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories