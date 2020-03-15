Ohio looking at closing restaurants, bars due to coronavirus

Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton Harris answer COVID-19 questions
1  of  109
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Athol Royalston Regional School District Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton College Church Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Schools Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Monson First Congregational Church of Hadley Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church - Amherst Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Little Tot Day Care Living Gate Community Church Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Regional School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quaboag Regional School District Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Ohio looking at closing restaurants, bars due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — Governor DeWine is considering closing down restaurants and bars throughout the state of Ohio in response to the coronavirus.

When asked if he was going to close down bars and restaurants during a Sunday interview on “Meet the Press,” he said the state was “certainly looking at that.”

Here is his response:

“We started off last week closing the schools, we reduced the number of people gathering together to 100. We’ve restricted access to our nursing homes, to our prisons — We’re taking tough steps…I think it’s very instructive. I know people have talked about this before, but I just looked at a chart, you look at the pandemic of 1918 and compare the two cities of St. Louis and Philadelphia, and you saw Philadelphia didn’t get it. The thing I saw in the chart is Philadelphia was only two weeks behind St. Louis…What it tells us is, you know all people I’ve been consulting — from Dr. Amy Acton, who’s doing a great job as my health director, to national experts — they say, ‘Look, every day counts so much, you just cannot wait. You’ve got to move very, very quickly.’ These are tough decisions. We are inconveniencing people, it’s making people’s lives change, but we’ve got to save lives. Everything we’re doing is to save lives.”

MIKE DEWINE

So far Governor DeWine has banned gatherings of more than 100 people and closed schools for at least three weeks, which he now says could become longer.

Ohio is not the only area looking at shutting down restaurants and bars. According to our affiliate FOX 5, Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking bars, restaurants and gymnasiums in New York City to voluntarily close. This comes after Cuomo confirmed that New York has 729 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, which is currently the most in the nation. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio also said Sunday that a citywide lockdown is possible

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories