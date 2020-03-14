1  of  98
Closings and Delays
Ohio man with coronavirus shares story and video from hospital bed

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Kevin Harris , a father of four, is currently at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. (WJW)

WARREN (WJW) – A 55-year-old man in Warren, Ohio is starting to recover from the coronavirus and says he now wants to share his identity and story in an effort to help relieve fear.

Kevin Harris , a father of four,  is currently at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital.  He was admitted Sunday and tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.

“At first I felt like I was going to die but now it’s slowly getting better,” Harris said.  He told the Fox 8 I-Team that Friday he finally was able to sleep through the night.

Harris posted a video on his social media page Friday night  showing himself in his hospital bed and a hospital worker next to his bed wearing protective gear.

“I had to wait and make sure I wasn’t going to die before I was on Facebook,” Harris says on the video. “ I am not out of the woods but I am better.”

He says he is very grateful to the hospital staff that has helped him.

Harris said he has not recently traveled outside of the country.  He said the farthest he went was Cleveland in late February, when he had a doctor’s appointment for an unrelated matter.

“When I started feeling sick I went to the doctor’s near my home and they said I had the flu,” Harris said.  He added his main symptoms were a fever, shortness of breath and fatigue.

He said a few days later he started coughing and that cough kept getting worse.

A friend stopped at his home to make him soup, even though he told her not to.  He said on Sunday another friend came to take him to the hospital.

“I had very limited contact with anyone,” Harris said.

He wanted to stress to others to stay home if they are sick so they don’t spread any illness and if their symptoms don’t get better in a couple of days to go to the hospital.

“This is not your typical flu,” Harris said. “It’s bad.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

