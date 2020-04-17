Breaking News
Baystate Health: 3,401 individuals tested for COVID-19, 749 tested positive
Older Americans get chance to join virus vaccine study

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP)–A U.S. study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine is being expanded to include older adults, the age group most at risk from the new coronavirus.

The National Institutes of Health and Moderna already are testing an experimental shot in healthy young and middle-aged adults in Seattle and Atlanta. Moderna announced Thursday the study also will allow seniors to volunteer.

A different vaccine candidate is further along in testing in China. A third, made by Inovio Pharmaceuticals, just began U.S. testing and received funding to start a similar study in South Korea.

