Omicron Variant: Experts work to find answers regarding the new variant and its symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While scientists and experts are still working to find answers to many unanswered questions surrounding the new Omicron COVID Variant, some doctors in South Africa who have treated cases said the symptoms appear to differ from what many have come to expect with the Delta Variant.

COVID symptoms associated with the Omicron Variant have been described as “extremely mild” by doctors in South Africa who first reported the new strain, but they say that older people infected by the new variant could have more severe symptoms.

Symptoms doctors in South Africa found are, flu-like symptoms such as dry coughs, fever, night sweats, a lot of body pains. But also “unusual symptoms” that differed slightly to those associated with the Delta Variant such as extreme fatigue, body aches, a scratchy, not sore, throat but no loss of taste or smell.

Symptoms of the Delta COVID Variant, the main variant in the U.S. right now, are found to cause more cold-like symptoms. Such as headaches, runny nose, sore throats and the overlapping fever symptom.

Early evidence on Omicron shows an increased risk of reinfection compared to other highly transmissible variants. That means people who contracted COVID and recovered could be more subject to catching it again with this variant.

