Omicron variant identified in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced they have identified the COVID-19 omicron variant in Massachusetts.

The individual is a woman in her 20’s and a resident of Middlesex County who traveled out of state. According to the Health Department, she is fully vaccinated, has experienced mild disease, and did not require hospitalization.

Health experts continue to stress that all three COVID-19 vaccines in use in the U.S have been shown to be highly protective against severe disease resulting in hospitalization or death.