One year since state of emergency declaration for COVID-19

A man walks outside the Biogen Inc., headquarters, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Seventy of Massachusetts’ 92 confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to a meeting of Biogen executives that was held at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel in Boston in late February 2020. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(WWLP) – It’s been exactly one year since Governor Baker declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth for COVID-19.

The first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Massachusetts was confirmed in a man returning from Wuhan, China in February.

An increase from 41 cases to 92 in the state is what originally prompted the state of emergency. At the time, most cases were linked to a leadership meeting of Biogen employees in Boston. A handful of cases had then emerged in Berkshire County.

Seventy of those cases were linked to the Biogen meeting in late February, but the cases in the Berkshires had no known origin and were treated as the first evidence of “community spread.”

The first of many executive orders on COVID-19 restricted government employees from traveling out of state for work and encouraged private-sector workers to telecommute if possible.

Then speaker of the House Robert Deleo canceled public events for lawmakers for what he called “the foreseeable future.”

Governor Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close on March 24, 2020. and also issued a stay at home advisory for the residents of Massachusetts.

As of Tuesday, state public health officials reported 20 newly confirmed deaths and 1,006 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. There is now a total of 560,981 COVID-19 cases and 16,123 deaths in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine there have been a total of 758,250 Massachusetts residents who are fully vaccinated.