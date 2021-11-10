Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 10th

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 9.

  • 158 new positive cases, 30,398 total.
  • 1,097 active positive cases.
  • 4.6% positivity rate.
  • No new COVID-19-related deaths, 512 total.
  • 2,259 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 52 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 34 unvaccinated/18 vaccinated
    • 33 at MVHS
    • 13 at Rome Health
    • 6 out of county
      • 12 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 9 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus