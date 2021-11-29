Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 29th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Nov. 28th.

  • 571* new positive cases, 33,231 total. *(includes 11/24-11/28)
    • 11/24: 161
    • 11/25: 127
    • 11/26: 95
    • 11/27: 82
    • 11/28: 106
  • 1,370 active positive cases.
  • 8.5% positivity rate.
  • 7* new COVID-19-related death, 537 total. *(includes 11/24-11/28)
    • 11/24: 0
    • 11/25: 0
    • 11/26: 1
    • 11/27: 3
    • 11/28: 3
  • 2,363 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 83 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 53 unvaccinated/30 vaccinated
    • 63 at MVHS.
    • 11 at Rome Health.
    • 9 out of county.
      • 19 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 16 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 11 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 1 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 66% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
    • The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 60 years-old.
    • The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 75 years-old.
    • 87% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

