Oneida County COVID-19 update for November 29th

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) - Health experts are warning tonight of the Omicron variant. It's another mutation of the coronavirus and it's spreading around the world. 22News looked into its potential resistance to our vaccines, and how to make sure you and your family can stay protected.

Despite the global alarm there is still little understanding about the variant and how harmful it may be. What we do know is that it's spreading, and it may already be in the united states. The World Health Organization says the global risk of the new omicron variant is "very high."