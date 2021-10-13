Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 13th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 12.
- 72 new positive cases, 27,789 total.
- 1,024 active positive cases.
- 4.5% positivity rate.
- 2 new COVID-19-related deaths, 484 total.
- 1,811 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 58 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 32 unvaccinated/26 vaccinated
- 30 at MVHS
- 17 at Rome Health
- 11 out of county
- 14 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 7 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 2 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 14 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 12-19 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.