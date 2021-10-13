Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 13th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 12.

  • 72 new positive cases, 27,789 total.
  • 1,024 active positive cases.
  • 4.5% positivity rate.
  • 2 new COVID-19-related deaths, 484 total.
  • 1,811 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 58 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 32 unvaccinated/26 vaccinated
    • 30 at MVHS
    • 17 at Rome Health
    • 11 out of county
      • 14 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 7 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 9 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 2 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 12-19 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

