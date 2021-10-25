Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 22nd-24th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - COVID-19 vaccines for kids are expected to arrive in the state next week, but there are still some details being worked out.

22News looked into the possibility of when we can expect those doses to be available and what health experts have to say about vaccine eligibility. About 73 percent of kids 12 and older in Massachusetts have been vaccinated. Plus, it looks like those 12 and under will be able to get their shots as early as next week.