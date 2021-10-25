Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 22nd-24th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 24.

  • 208* new positive cases, 28,803 total. *(includes 10/22-10/24)
    • 10/22: 108
    • 10/23: 83
    • 10/24: 56
  • 769 active positive cases.
  • 3% positivity rate.
  • 6* new COVID-19-related deaths, 498 total. *(includes 10/22-10/24)
    • 10/22: 1
    • 10/23: 2
    • 10/24: 3
  • 1,337 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 49 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 34 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated
    • 26 at MVHS.
    • 16 at Rome Health.
    • 7 out of county.
      • 11 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 2 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

