Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 22nd-24th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 24.
- 208* new positive cases, 28,803 total. *(includes 10/22-10/24)
- 10/22: 108
- 10/23: 83
- 10/24: 56
- 769 active positive cases.
- 3% positivity rate.
- 6* new COVID-19-related deaths, 498 total. *(includes 10/22-10/24)
- 10/22: 1
- 10/23: 2
- 10/24: 3
- 1,337 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 49 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 34 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated
- 26 at MVHS.
- 16 at Rome Health.
- 7 out of county.
- 11 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 6 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 5 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 7 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 2 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 11 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.