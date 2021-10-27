Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 27th

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) - TSA officers at Bradley International Airport stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight on Tuesday.

During the security screening, the TSA officer on site detected a loaded .22 caliber firearm along with a magazine containing six rounds in the man's backpack. Connecticut State Police came to the airport and during questioning found that the man did not have a gun permit. The Florida resident claimed to not know the firearm was in his backpack and police arrested the man on a state charge for attempting to circumvent security.