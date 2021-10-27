Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 27th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 26.
- 99 new positive cases, 28,943 total.
- 720 active positive cases.
- 2.8% positivity rate.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths, 502 total.
- 1,512 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 43 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 27 unvaccinated/16 vaccinated
- 24 at MVHS
- 13 at Rome Health
- 6 out of county
- 11 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 8 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 5 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 4 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 4 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 1 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.