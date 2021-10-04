Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 2nd-3rd

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 3.
- 278* new positive cases, 26,861 total. *(includes 10/1-10/3)
- 10/1: 103
- 10/2: 102
- 10/3: 73
- 992 active positive cases.
- 4.6% positivity rate.
- 1* new COVID-19-related death, 476 total. *(includes 10/1-10/3)
- 10/1: 0
- 10/2: 0
- 10/3: 1
- 1,763 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 38 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated
- 33 at MVHS.
- 11 at Rome Health.
- 9 out of county.
- 13 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 12 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 7 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.