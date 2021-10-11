Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 8th through 11th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 10.
- 304* new positive cases, 27,638 total. *(includes 10/8-10/10)
- 10/8: 102
- 10/9: 98
- 10/10: 104
- 1,075 active positive cases.
- 4.2% positivity rate.
- 2* new COVID-19-related death, 481 total. *(includes 10/8-10/10)
- 10/8: 1
- 10/9: 1
- 10/10: 0
- 1,917 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 64 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 39 unvaccinated/25 vaccinated
- 35 at MVHS.
- 17 at Rome Health.
- 12 out of county.
- 14 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 13 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 3 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
- 14 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.