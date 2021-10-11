Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 8th through 11th

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Oct. 10.

  • 304* new positive cases, 27,638 total. *(includes 10/8-10/10)
    • 10/8: 102
    • 10/9: 98
    • 10/10: 104
  • 1,075 active positive cases.
  • 4.2% positivity rate.
  • 2* new COVID-19-related death, 481 total. *(includes 10/8-10/10)
    • 10/8: 1
    • 10/9: 1
    • 10/10: 0
  • 1,917 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 64 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 39 unvaccinated/25 vaccinated
    • 35 at MVHS.
    • 17 at Rome Health.
    • 12 out of county.
      • 14 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
        • 11 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 13 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
        • 3 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
  • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
    • 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 20-29 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
    • 50-59 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • 60-69 years-old: 12 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
    • 70-79 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
    • 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
    • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus