Oneida County COVID-19 update for October 8th through 11th

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Following an investigation into illegal treatment and recovery scams, two individuals have been indicted in connection with preying on people with substance use disorder, sending them to treatment facilities in Florida, and signing them up for false insurance policies in order to make a profit.

Michael Hislop, 56, of Dorchester, and Timothy Hirsch, 38, formerly of Pelham, New Hampshire were indicted Monday by a Suffolk Statewide Grand Jury on the charges of Larceny over $250 (9 counts each), Filing a False Health Care Application or Claim (9 counts each), and Conspiracy (4 counts each).