Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 21st

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 21.

  • 94 new positive cases, 25,640 total.
  • 989 active positive cases.
  • 67% of reported positive cases from 9/1 to 9/7 were unvaccinated.
  • 71% of reported positive cases from 9/8 to 9/14 were unvaccinated.
  • 72% of reported positive cases from 9/15 to 9/21 were unvaccinated.
  • 4.6% positivity rate.
  • Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
    • 11% are 0-17 years-old
    • 43% are 18-44 years-old
    • 29% are 45-64 years-old
    • 9% are 65-74 years-old
    • 8% are 75+ years-old
    • Current average age: 36 years-old
  • Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
    • 50% female
    • 48% male
  • 3 new COVID-19-related deaths, 463 total.
  • 1,489 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 51 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 33 unvaccinated/18 vaccinated
    • 33 at MVHS
    • 6 at Rome Health
    • 12 out of county
      • 15 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 13 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 9 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
    • Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
      • 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
      • 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
      • 60-69 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
      • 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
      • 80-89 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/8 vaccinated
      • 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
  • 66% of Oneida County residents have their first dose of vaccine.
  • 61% of Oneida County residents are fully vaccinated.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

