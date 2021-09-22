Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 21st

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Chicopee police are looking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery earlier this month.

On September 8, two suspects were involved in an incident in Walgreens on 577 Meadow Street. According to Chicopee Police Department, the suspects were described as being both over 6 feet tall with medium to heavier set builds and that during the incident a gun was shown.