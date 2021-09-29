Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 29th

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP)- With flu season and colder temperatures just around the corner the Pfizer vaccine may be available in November for children between the ages of five to eleven, according to the Associated Press.

Colder temperatures in fall and winter increase the chances of people getting sick because more people do activities indoors where there's less air circulation. "Winter is the season of spread. we are now indoors. we're we're sort of huddled together to stay warm but as we get closer together indoors there's more likely spread of many illnesses but especially covid-19," said Dr. John O'Reilly, Baystate Health chief Pediatrics.