Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 24

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - The state legislature is working on a bill that would help families rely less on public assistance programs.

Senator Eric Lesser held a Facebook LIVE interview on Monday to discuss this legislation and its impact on the CLIFF EFFECT. The Cliff Effect occurs when a family’s income increases enough that they lose eligibility for public assistance supports like food, childcare, and housing, but not enough to afford these on their own, leaving them worse off with less overall income. This often causes people to turn down raises and promotions so they can cover their basic needs and can perpetuate family poverty for generations.