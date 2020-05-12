Opening West Virginia: Special report to air, stream 7 p.m. Wednesday

How West Virginia recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic is the focus of a 13 News special report with Mark Curtis airing and streaming on WOWKTV.com from 7 p.m to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ve gathered experts in the field of business, government, health care and religion to talk about the recovery beyond its impact.

We will be talking to those experts from their businesses and homes throughout the Mountain State as we discuss the “opening of West Virginia.”

Among the confirmed guests:

Gov. Jim Justice

Sen. Joe Manchin

Wally Thornhill of WV Ford Dealers

Ryan Moore of P&G Tabler Station

Albert Wright, President and CEO of West Virginia University Medicine

Dr. Sherri Young of West Virginia Medical Association

Joyce Wilson, President of the West Virginia Nurses Association

F. Gordon Gee, President of West Virginia University

