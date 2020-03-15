Oregon declares 6 new presumptive COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority added six new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus to the state’s total on Saturday, bring the number of people who have been diagnosed up to 36.

Of those new cases, three are from Washington County, two are from Deschutes County, and one more was found in Linn County.

The new case in Linn County is located at a veterans’ home in Lebanon that already had eight presumptive positives and has since been put on lockdown. OHA said one of the two cases in Deschutes County has been connected to travel, while the remaining cases have been attributed to the community spread of the virus.

“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, an OHA health officer and state epidemiologist, in a written statement. “It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you’re sick.”