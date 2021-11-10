Otsego County COVID-19 update for November 10th

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Department of Health has reported it’s COVID-19 numbers for November 10th, 2021.
The case rate in past 7 days in Otsego County is 179.85 cases per 100,000 population.
21 Cases reported today
Otsego County remains at a HIGH level of community transmission. CDC & Otsego
County Department of Health recommend everyone (even those who are fully vaccinated) wear a
mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission, to maximize
protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. Other protection
measures such as handwashing & social distancing are still effective measures to reduce the
likelihood of contracting the virus.
Vaccination Rates in County
56.1% of total population fully vaccinated
62.4% of population >12yrs fully vaccinated
61.6 % of population >18yrs fully vaccinated
81.2% population >65yrs fully vaccinated
September 2021
Total cases: 544
% cases Not vaccinated: 47%
% of cases vaccinated: 53%
% hospitalized NOT vaccinated:50%
%COVID deaths NOT vaccinated: 75%
October 2021
Total cases:498
% cases Not vaccinated: 56.5%
% of cases vaccinated: 43.5%
% hospitalized NOT vaccinated:39%
%COVID deaths NOT vaccinated: 66.7%
Age breakdown September 2021
9.4% cases in 0-11 year old
5.5% cases in 12-17 year old
32.9% cases in 18-24 year old
32% cases in 25-55 year old
10.2% cases in 56-65 year old
9.9% cases in 66 older
Age Breakdown October 2021
15.9% cases in 0-11 year old
8.9% cases in 12-17 year old
7.7% cases in 18-24 year old
34.6% cases in 25-55 year old
12.2% cases in 56-65 year old
20.7% cases in 66 and older
For daily updates go to:
https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/covid19.ph