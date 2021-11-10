Otsego County COVID-19 update for November 10th

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Department of Health has reported it’s COVID-19 numbers for November 10th, 2021.

The case rate in past 7 days in Otsego County is 179.85 cases per 100,000 population.

21 Cases reported today

Otsego County remains at a HIGH level of community transmission. CDC & Otsego

County Department of Health recommend everyone (even those who are fully vaccinated) wear a

mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission, to maximize

protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. Other protection

measures such as handwashing & social distancing are still effective measures to reduce the

likelihood of contracting the virus.



Vaccination Rates in County

56.1% of total population fully vaccinated

62.4% of population >12yrs fully vaccinated

61.6 % of population >18yrs fully vaccinated

81.2% population >65yrs fully vaccinated

September 2021

Total cases: 544

% cases Not vaccinated: 47%

% of cases vaccinated: 53%

% hospitalized NOT vaccinated:50%

%COVID deaths NOT vaccinated: 75%

October 2021

Total cases:498

% cases Not vaccinated: 56.5%

% of cases vaccinated: 43.5%

% hospitalized NOT vaccinated:39%

%COVID deaths NOT vaccinated: 66.7%

Age breakdown September 2021

9.4% cases in 0-11 year old

5.5% cases in 12-17 year old

32.9% cases in 18-24 year old

32% cases in 25-55 year old

10.2% cases in 56-65 year old

9.9% cases in 66 older

Age Breakdown October 2021

15.9% cases in 0-11 year old

8.9% cases in 12-17 year old

7.7% cases in 18-24 year old

34.6% cases in 25-55 year old

12.2% cases in 56-65 year old

20.7% cases in 66 and older

For daily updates go to:

https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/covid19.ph