Otsego County COVID-19 update for October 13th

OTSEGO, COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The case rate in past 7 days in Otsego County is 163.4 cases per 100,000 population.

23 Cases reported today

1 death reported



Otsego County remains at a HIGH level of community transmission. CDC & Otsego County Department of Health recommend everyone (even those who are fully vaccinated) wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. Other protection measures such as handwashing & social distancing are still effective measures to reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus.

Vaccination Rates in County:

54.7% of total population fully vaccinated

61% of population >12yrs fully vaccinated

61.2 % of population >18yrs fully vaccinated

79.7% population >65yrs fully vaccinated

Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective tool we have against this virus. Illness may occur in vaccinated individuals but illness is much milder. The COVID-19 Vaccine is safe and extremely effective in preventing hospitalization and death. If you have not been vaccinated yet please get vaccinated. If you are eligible for a booster dose you can get it now. You can find clinic sites for first dose and booster doses at www.otsegocounty.com or https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ and many pharmacies are offering vaccinations.



September 2021

• 544 total cases reported in the month

• 47% unvaccinated

• 53% vaccinated

• 50% of hospitalizations for COVID have been in unvaccinated

• 75% of COVID deaths in September were in unvaccinated



Age breakdown September 2021

• 9.4% cases in 0-11 year old

• 5.5% cases in 12-17 year old

• 32.9% cases in 18-24 year old

• 32% cases in 25-55 year old

• 10.2% cases in 56-65 year old

• 9.9% cases in 66 and older



For daily updates go to:

https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/covid19.ph