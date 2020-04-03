1  of  5
Breaking News
USPS reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Westfield Post Office 21 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers Home; 59 residents positive for COVID-19 Baystate Health reports 1,889 individuals tested for COVID-19, 387 positive Victim of deadly shooting on Meadow Street in Chicopee identified Trinity Health tests nearly 5,000 people for COVID-19, 789 positive
Watch Live
Live at 1:30: Governor Baker providing two COVID-19 updates Friday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Pa. pastor blasts coronavirus orders, plans outdoor service ‘like Woodstock’

Coronavirus

KDKA reports that Shuttlesworth previously called European churches a "bunch of pansies" for shutting down

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: GettyImages/boonchai wedmakawand/Collection/Moment

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh area pastor says he plans to organize a large, Woodstock-like outdoor Easter service to protest the stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

More: Latest coronavirus stories

Conservative Christian Pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth made the announcement on social media after the arrests of pastors in the U.S. for failing to comply with state-at-home orders.

“How do you lay hands on people online? How do you baptize people online? How do you anoint with oil and lay hands on the sick?” he asked.

He said the government is infringing on the rights of people to assemble for religion.

He said the large outdoor gathering will be “like Woodstock.”

KDKA reports that Shuttlesworth previously called European churches a “bunch of pansies” for shutting down during the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories