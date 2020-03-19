1  of  2
Panola College extending spring break, canceling commencement

by: Mintie Betts

PANOLA, Texas (KETK) – Panola College has announced that it will be extending spring break and canceling commencement ceremonies for May graduates.

Classes will be canceled through Friday, March 27 with online instruction to begin Monday, March 30.

Students who are taking hand-on classes will hear from their instructors on how class and lab will be conducted.

On-campus housing will reopen on March 22 for those who need it.

The college is also canceling spring commencement. Students will receive their diplomas through the mail and will have the option to participate in the fall ceremony.

We understand the impact of these decisions and we did not arrive at them lightly. These decisions were made with careful thought and consideration of what is most important – the preservation of health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and the community. These are unprecedented times, but I am confident that we will get through this with the support of one another.

Dr. Powell

