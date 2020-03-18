Permian Basin businesses feeling blowback amid COVID-19 outbreak

ODESSA, Texas (YourBasin) – As COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, small businesses in the Permian Basin are feeling the blowback.

Economist Ray Perryman says the spread of COVID-19, as well as the ongoing price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, will have a significant impact on small businesses in our area.

“It is a difficult time. We are going to see our restaurants closing just like everyone else,” Perryman says. “We are also going to see our schools close, and that also brings some challenges through nutrition programs in the area.”

Perryman says although small businesses will take a hit, he believes that because the economy was strong before the outbreak of COVID-19, there will be a significant bounce back coming out of this health crisis.

One local business is taking extra steps to protect the safety of its customers and staff. To prevent the spread of illness, Coiffures in Odessa is ramping up its sanitation process.

Jacob Espy, a barber at the shop, says he hopes to encourage other businesses to take these steps.

“Barbers already have to deal with diseases and precautions to avoid that kind of stuff. Right now seems like it is more essential to take those extra steps.” Espy says.

Tips to prevent the spread of COVID – 19