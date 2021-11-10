Pfizer seeking approval to expand COVID-19 booster shot eligibility for everyone 18 and up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Scientists are still waiting for that approval from federal regulators but if approved, everyone can start getting their booster shot six months after they get the first two shots.

“We’re working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to possibly do a mobile vaccine clinic. Those locations aren’t set yet but they’ll be an easily accessible location,” said Finn McCool, the Longmeadow Health Director.

He said the town is looking at locations for booster shot clinics.

Currently it’s only recommended for certain people, like those more susceptible to the virus, but Pfizer is hoping to expand access to the shot to anyone 18 and over. While federal officials consider the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots, there’s a recommendation now from the NIH making sure that we get those booster shots to people as we’re getting ready for the holidays.

“Kids are coming from one state, grandpa and grandma might be from another state, and relatives are maybe coming from overseas,” said Doctor Daniel Skiest at Baystate Health. “There’s a possibility of transmitting new variants that weren’t in the population before.”

Doctor Skiest said this booster would likely be administered within six months of your last shot. He added the booster is safe and even with the potential side effects of a sore arm or aching muscles, it’s still a far safer option than getting COVID-19.

What scientists are trying to learn in the coming weeks from Pfizer is what a booster shot would add for people with a stronger immune system.